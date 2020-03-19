Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.07.

Shares of BTE opened at C$0.32 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.39 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

