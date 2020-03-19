Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

