Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,721.54 ($48.95).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.52) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,200.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,062.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.