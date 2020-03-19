Barclays Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.21 ($54.89).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

