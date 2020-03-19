Barclays Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.53 ($30.84).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.34 and a 200 day moving average of €22.12. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

