Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

