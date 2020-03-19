Barclays Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 420

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BME. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 421.85 ($5.55).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 255.40 ($3.36) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 371.77. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.70 ($3.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

