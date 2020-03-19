Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.18% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.42 ($2.64).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 80.98 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.64.

In other Barclays news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley acquired 36,685 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 213,813 shares of company stock worth $31,174,728.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

