Barclays Cuts WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target to GBX 1,500

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target (down from GBX 3,000 ($39.46)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target (down from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,260 ($29.73).

SMWH stock opened at GBX 686.50 ($9.03) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $789.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.06. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,076.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,241.41.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

