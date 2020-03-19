BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Lowered to $32.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s current price.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BankUnited by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in BankUnited by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

