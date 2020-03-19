Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.