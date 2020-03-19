Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. Bank First National has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

