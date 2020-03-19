Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON BGO opened at GBX 83 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Bango has a one year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 153.70 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and a PE ratio of -25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.87.

In other news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 17,297 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £17,988.88 ($23,663.35). Also, insider Ray Anderson purchased 15,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($22,099.45).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

