Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Bancorp 34 stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp 34 stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.11% of Bancorp 34 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

