Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
BSMX opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile
Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
