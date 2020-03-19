Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BSMX opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 85,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 66,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

