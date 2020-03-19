BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 212,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

