Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Aytu Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 78,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Searle & CO. owned about 1.31% of Aytu Bioscience worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

