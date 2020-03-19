Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Sells £273,424 in Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Paul McDonald sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26), for a total value of £273,424 ($359,673.77).

LON AVON opened at GBX 2,195 ($28.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avon Rubber plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,900 ($38.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $639.08 million and a PE ratio of 47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,559.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,090.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

