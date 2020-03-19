Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 653

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 688 ($9.05) to GBX 653 ($8.59) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.44 ($7.64).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 308.70 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 533.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 545.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

