ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -566.7%.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.32. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.