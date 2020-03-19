Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Up 23.7% Following Earnings Beat

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) rose 23.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 4,751,667 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 994,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 137.82%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

