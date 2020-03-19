Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Athene traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 18314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

