Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.20 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$0.61.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at C$0.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.60. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.