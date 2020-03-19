At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Down 22.9% After Analyst Downgrade

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) shares fell 22.9% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. At Home Group traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.16, 294,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,725,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOME. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 670,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 470,106 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,569,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in At Home Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 55,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in At Home Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

