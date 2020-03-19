At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,124,882.70 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 670,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in At Home Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

