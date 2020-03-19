At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,124,882.70 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 670,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $2,124,882.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.
HOME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.
About At Home Group
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
Recommended Story: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.