Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,875 ($37.82).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,044 ($26.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,411.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,421.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

