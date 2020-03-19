Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,875 ($37.82).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,660 ($21.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 2,044 ($26.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,411.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,421.91.

In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

