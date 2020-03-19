Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $112.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.86.

Shares of AZPN opened at $88.92 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

