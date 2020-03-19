Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.