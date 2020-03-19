Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASPU. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.40.

ASPU opened at $5.52 on Monday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.