Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 3,100 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,729.09 ($35.90).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($17.10) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,404.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,352.48. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.