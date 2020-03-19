Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Asante Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $1.51 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after buying an additional 284,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 476,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 79,562 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.