Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.11.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

