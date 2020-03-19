Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,080 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.61% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.40. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

