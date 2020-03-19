ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

TSE ARX opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.57. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.20 million. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

