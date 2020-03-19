Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Trading Down 9.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price dropped 9.4% on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $46.34, approximately 305,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,188,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,112 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,811,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.