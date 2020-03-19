Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $119,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.79%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

