Apergy (NYSE:APY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $346.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apergy has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apergy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,923,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after acquiring an additional 894,418 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at $23,480,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 847.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 496,532 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 380,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

