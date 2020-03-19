Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 64.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 72,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.