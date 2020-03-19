Andrew P. Studdert Acquires 45,653 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 45,653 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TH stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.