AnaptysBio (ANAB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/6/2020 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/3/2020 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/3/2020 – AnaptysBio had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2020 – AnaptysBio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2020 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/19/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $13.24 on Thursday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
