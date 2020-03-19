AnaptysBio (ANAB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/6/2020 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – AnaptysBio had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – AnaptysBio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $13.24 on Thursday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

