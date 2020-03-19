Analyzing Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) & Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 16.33% 15.43% 1.31% Renasant 24.13% 8.07% 1.31%

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Union Bankshares and Renasant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $41.65 million 2.11 $10.60 million N/A N/A Renasant $695.83 million 1.78 $167.60 million $2.91 7.53

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Union Bankshares and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Renasant 0 3 1 0 2.25

Renasant has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.87%. Given Renasant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Renasant has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Renasant beats Union Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides and commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services and cards; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft checking facility against preauthorized lines of credit; customer repurchase agreement sweeps; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and business and personal, and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and cash management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, including commercial and personal insurance products through third-party insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, which include administration and management of trust accounts comprising personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed IRA's, and custodial accounts; administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates; and annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 180 banking, insurance, and financial services offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 136 full-service branches and 13 limited-service branches; and 136 ATMs at on-premise locations and 16 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is based in Tupelo, Mississippi.

