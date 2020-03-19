Analyzing MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and PetIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiCell Technologies 0.33% 1.26% 0.61% PetIQ -1.61% 8.71% 4.78%

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and PetIQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiCell Technologies $3.83 million 8.78 $10,000.00 N/A N/A PetIQ $709.43 million 0.66 -$11.45 million $1.07 15.50

MultiCell Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetIQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of PetIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of PetIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MultiCell Technologies and PetIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PetIQ 0 0 3 0 3.00

PetIQ has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 137.09%. Given PetIQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetIQ is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Summary

PetIQ beats MultiCell Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers Rx pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and OTC medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars. It also provides health and wellness products that include dental treats and nutritional supplements, which comprise hip and joint, vitamins, and skin and coat products. The company offers its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetAction Plus, Advecta, PetLock Plus, and TruProfen brands. In addition, the company offers a suite of services at community clinics and wellness centers hosted at pet retailers across 39 states, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, and wellness checks. It sells its products through approximately 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

