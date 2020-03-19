Analyzing Line (NYSE:LN) & Phoenix Tree (NYSE:LIZI)

Line (NYSE:LN) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Line and Phoenix Tree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Line 0 3 0 0 2.00 Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

Line currently has a consensus price target of $3,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,377.03%. Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.74%. Given Line’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Line is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares Line and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Line -16.97% -21.36% -7.51% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Line and Phoenix Tree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Line $2.12 billion 5.33 -$431.37 million ($1.82) -25.72 Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.67 N/A N/A N/A

Phoenix Tree has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Line.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Line on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication products, including LINE Stickers and themes; and contents, such as LINE Games, LINE PLAY, LINE Manga, LINE Music, and LINE Fortune. In addition, the company offers display advertising services through Timeline, LINE NEWS, and LINE TODAY; account advertising products and services comprising official accounts, [email protected], sponsored stickers, and LINE Point Ads; and other advertising products and services that include LINE Part-time Job, livedoor, and Matome Web portals. Further, it sells LINE characters merchandise under the LINE Friends name; and provides fintech services, such as LINE Pay service, as well as other services that include AI and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

