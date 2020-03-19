Analyzing Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) and IMI PLC/S (NYSE:IMIAY)

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) and IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and IMI PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll-Rand 0 6 9 0 2.60 IMI PLC/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus target price of $118.60, indicating a potential upside of 517.07%. Given Ingersoll-Rand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ingersoll-Rand is more favorable than IMI PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares Ingersoll-Rand and IMI PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll-Rand 6.49% 8.86% 3.47% IMI PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ingersoll-Rand has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMI PLC/S has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ingersoll-Rand and IMI PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll-Rand $2.45 billion 1.61 $159.10 million $0.76 25.29 IMI PLC/S $2.39 billion 1.33 $199.33 million $1.86 12.57

IMI PLC/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ingersoll-Rand. IMI PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll-Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand beats IMI PLC/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps. It also provides building management; bus, rail, and multi-pipe hvac; control; container, cryogenic, diesel-powered, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration; ductless; geothermal; package heating and cooling; temporary heating and cooling; and unitary systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and airends, blowers, compressors, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. It also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand Plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

