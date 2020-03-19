Analyzing Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Gecina (NASDAQ:GECFF)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

This table compares Colliers International Group and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 0.50 $102.90 million $2.57 14.96 Gecina $754.39 million 12.28 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colliers International Group.

Risk and Volatility

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 3.38% 22.77% 3.95% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Colliers International Group and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 138.40%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Gecina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Gecina on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.