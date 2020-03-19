Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

