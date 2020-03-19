Analysts Expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to Post $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

NYSE AEE opened at $76.15 on Monday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

