Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $82.79 and last traded at $83.08, with a volume of 26140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Specifically, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,543 shares of company stock worth $7,628,461. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

