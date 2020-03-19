Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $88,300.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADI stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

